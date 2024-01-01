AMIT SHAH TO CHAIR SECURITY REVIEW MEETING ON JAMMU AND KASHMIR ON JAN 2

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a crucial security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital on Tuesday, sources revealed. The meeting, scheduled for the afternoon, will delve into the law and order situation, security grid functionality and the implementation of the zero-terror plan.

During the meeting, the Home Minister is expected to scrutinise the area domination plan, the zero-terror strategy, the prevailing law and order scenario, cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and other security-related matters. Key figures attending the meeting include Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director General of Police RR Swain.

The meeting will also see the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, and the Director Generals of Police of the Central Reserve Police Force and the Border Security Force. Additionally, officers concerned from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir will participate.

Sources suggest that the Home Minister may also review the progress of the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir, initiated in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to boost industrial growth in the region.

A similar high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir was chaired by the Home Minister on January 13 last year. During that meeting, he emphasised the government's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and commended all security agencies for their decisive battle against this menace. The minister had vowed to strengthen the 360-degree security mechanism to eliminate the support and information systems of terrorists.

Furthermore, a review meeting of the security situation in the Union Territory of New Delhi was conducted on April 13 last year, during which the Home Minister assessed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security. The upcoming meeting is expected to continue the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and development of Jammu and Kashmir.