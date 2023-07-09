New Delhi/Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for ensuring a safe Amarnath Yatra in J&K to every pilgrim. Taking to Twitter Amit Shah tweeted, "The NDRF and the SDRF have always stood tall in service to the nation and humanity against all odds. Their role has been crucial in fulfilling our goal of providing a safer Amarnath Yatra to every pilgrim."

"Sharing a photograph of an SDRF jawan carrying a woman yatri on his back for 3 km through the unforgiving terrain of the Himalayas on her way back from the holy shrine. I applaud them for being the beacon of safety for the citizens," Shah further wrote.

Earlier today, the Amarnath Yatra resumed from Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps after remaining suspended for three days due to inclement weather in Kashmir. As soon as the skies cleared around the cave shrine, the authorities opened the gates and allowed the stranded devotees to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice-lingam in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The Army has sheltered more than 700 Amarnath pilgrims at its camp in Qazigund in Anantnag district after they were stranded due to heavy rainfall in the Valley. The pilgrims lauded the locals, volunteers, security forces, along with district guards, saying this year there is a perfect arrangement for them at every halt. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra began on July 1 and is set to conclude on August 31. The pilgrims approach the Himalayan cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route, which involves an uphill trek of 43 kilometres from the Pahalgam base camp or from the north Kashmir Baltal base camp, which involves 13 kilometres of uphill trek.