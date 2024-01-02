New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital on Tuesday. This comes after the Union Territory witnessed a terror attack recently. Shah focused on complete area domination and better coordination among Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in Jammu and Kashmir in the meeting.

The Home Minister also stressed the need to boost and strengthen local intelligence in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, National Investigation Agency DG Dinkar Gupta, Director Generals of Central Reserve Police Force and the Border Security Force attended the meeting, among other concerned officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and Army Chief General Manoj Pande were also present in the meeting. "The home minister has been briefed about the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir," an official said.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said legal action on the matter has been initiated. Sporadic violence continued in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of 2023.

Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a series of encounters last year that left 54 persons, including 28 terrorists and 19 security personnel, dead, officials said. The officials have ascribed the uptick in violence to "desperate attempts from across the border" to revive terrorism in the region.

While 31 persons, including 10 terrorists and 14 security personnel, were killed in Rajouri, 15 terrorists and five security personnel were killed in Poonch district. Three terrorists were killed in the Reasi district. Most of the terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak into this side of the border, the officials said.