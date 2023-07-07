AMARNATH YATRA PILGRIM DIES DUE TO SUSPECTED HEART ATTACK AT PAHALGAM

Pahalgam, Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra 2023, a pilgrim was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the base camp in Pahalgam area of Anantnag in south Kashmir on Friday, sources said. The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar Singh, son of Jamadar Singh, a resident of Mohi Aldi Nagar district Samastipur in Bihar.

The ID number of the deceased pilgrim is 565830, and his age is said to be about 68 years. According to sources, the said Yatri was staying at base camp Panjtarni, however, he was found dead early morning on Friday. He was taken to the nearby health facility where he was declared brought dead. While the actual cause of his death was not immediately known, it is suspected that the Yatri died due to heart attack.

The body will be handed over to the deceased yatri's family after legal formalities. Meanwhile, another yatri was found outside the Panjterni base camp in an unconscious state. He has been identified as 46-year-old Jagdish, whose ID number is 240726, belonging to Barwani area in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

He was immediately shifted to Panjtarni base camp hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be critical. The Amarnath yatra is being intermittently suspended due to bad weather amid widespread rains in Jammu and Kashmir. A similar incident of a yatri's death has also been reported in Uttarakhand where a Kanwariya yatri died during the ongoing yatra.

The deceased has been identified as Sami Singh Bhole aged 40 years resident of Majnu Ka Tila, Delhi. Sources said that the deceased was returning from Gangotri on foot along with his companions on July 6 Thursday when he collapsed near Sukki Top. His companions took him to the nearest hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead.

It is suspected that the Kanwariya died due to a heart attack.