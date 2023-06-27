New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir minister and Apni Party chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has called for release of religious leaders ahead of upcoming Eid al Adha. Bukhari also called for early Assembly elections in the union territory saying that people were feeling disempowered in absence of elected government.

Bukhari made the comments after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. In a statement released after the meeting, Bukhari said that he had a “fruitful and meaningful meeting with the Union Home Minister. “Discussed political and economic issues of J&K. People of J&K have shown yearning for peace in order to make the peace sustainable.

People of J&K need to be politically empowered. They feel disempowered. I stressed upon holding of early assembly elections”. The Apni Party chief also called for the release of religious leaders ahead of upcoming Eid al Adha. “Eid is an auspicious ocassion for the Muslims. I raised the issue of release of Moulanas, viz a viz Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Ab Rashid Dawoodi and others on the occasion of Eid”.

"These influential figures possess the ability to play an important role in helping eradicate social evils, including the prevailing drug abuse in the Valley. Furthermore, the long-awaited announcement of assembly polls in the region would instill a sense of political empowerment among the people. These measures would not only foster a positive atmosphere but will also signify the government's commitment to empowering the people and upholding democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir," an Apni Party release said.

While Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remains house arrested since the abrogation of Article 370 on Aug. 5 2019, Dawoodi and Veeri, who head the influential Barelvi and Jamiat Ahli Hadith sects in Kashmir respectively, were arrested under PSA in Sept. last year. Bukhari further said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were ready to welcome the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

“Yatra is an important event of J&K and people of J&K have always been supporters of Yatra. Similarly, this time too people of J&K are ready to welcome the Yatra with open hearts and great support,” he said. As per a party press release, Bukhari stressed on the need for the central government to take immediate "confidence-building measures" to further bolster the prevailing public sentiment.

He conveyed to the home minister to do the needful for the release of the prominent religious leaders ahead of the coming Eid and announce the assembly polls in the Union territory, the release said.