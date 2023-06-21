ALL SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS IN PLACE FOR AMARNATH YATRA 2023 DIG BSF JAMMU CHITER PAL

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Deputy Inspector General (DIG) BSF Sector Jammu Chiter Pal on Wednesday said that the Amarnath yatra is a big responsibility for the BSF adding the jawans are fully prepared for the upcoming yatra which will commence on 30 June. Pal was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a yoga event on the occasion of International Yoga Day at RS Pura area of Jammu district on Wednesday.

“The upcoming Amarnath Yatra starting from July 1 is a big challenge, but our jawans are ready and alert for the challenge,” the DIG BSF said. Over the significance of the International Yoga Day, the DIG BSF said that the yoga is the remedy to daily stress in today's stressful life. “We remain stress-free and there is peace of mind,” he said.

On the occasion, the Border Security Force jawans performed Yoga on the occasion of 'International Yoga Day' at the International border ( BOP OCTROI), Suchetgarh in R.S Pura of Jammu District. The programme started at 6 AM in the morning. Dozens of BSF personnel including women personnel participated in the event.

The Suchetgarh Border( BOP OCTROI) is also a famous tourist destination for its weekend flag-lowering beating retreat ceremony. The 9th International Yoga Day was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a massive Yoga event at Botanical Garden on the banks of famous Dal Lake in Srinagar with hundreds of people doing the asanas.

In Jammu, Union Minister Jitendra Singh led led a similar program to celebrate the International Yoga Day. Troops on the Line of Control and International Border also performed Yoga on the occasion.