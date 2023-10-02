ALL PARTIES WILL BE CONSULTED ON ONE NATION ONE ELECTION AZAD

Srinagar: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is a member of the high-level committee formed to explore the feasibility of simultaneous polls, on Monday said he does not think there is any urgency in implementing 'one nation, one election' and all political parties will be consulted before a decision is taken on the matter.

The government on September 2 notified the eight-member panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Only a preliminary meeting has been held. It was an introductory meeting. I do not think there is any urgency in implementing it, as some people are saying, because consultations are to be held with national parties, regional parties, recognised parties . Many people have to be called (for consultation), Azad told reporters here.

The veteran politician said, It is also wrong to think that the committee will take a decision on its own. Everyone's opinion will be sought. On the Women's Reservation Bill, the former J-K chief minister and chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) said the bill has come 30 years late but lauded the political parties for "giving up rigidity" to pass the legislation in both houses of the parliament.

It has come late. It should have come 15 to 20 years earlier It should have come even 30 years earlier. In earlier attempts like during the UPA, some of the constituent parties were against it. "There was no unanimity. Now at least there is unanimity and it was passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The government and all the parties, which did not stick to their rigidity and supported the bill this time, deserve to be congratulated for it, he added.