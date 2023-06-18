Srinagar: Five earthquakes rocked Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in 24 hours, triggering panic among people. The first earthquake hit at around 2:03 pm on 17 June at J&K's Ramban.

The latest was a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale which hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, National Center for Seismology (NCS) has informed. The earthquake occurred at around 3:50 am on 18 June. The depth of the earthquake was 11 km and it occurred 80 km East of Katra. It came close on the heels of an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Katra in the wee hours on June 14. The earthquake occurred at around 2.20 AM. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a Tweet informed that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 81 km ENE of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir at around 2.20 AM.

In a tweet, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 03:50:29 IST, Lat: 32.96 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 11 Km , Location: 80km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India." Just an hour earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale had hit Leh district of Ladakh, NCS said. The earthquake occurred at 2:16 am and the depth was 10 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 02:16:49 IST, Lat: 35.85 & Long: 80.08, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 295km NE of Leh, Ladakh," tweeted NCS.

Prior to that, late on June 17 evening, earthquakes hit Ladakh and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir. An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Ladakh at 9:44 pm and in next 10 minutes Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir experienced an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude. National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.