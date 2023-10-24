SRINAGAR (J&K): On the occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday Oct 24, Chief of the Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhry visited Uri and Kupwara sectors in north Kashmir region of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to celebrate the special festival with the soldiers. In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesperson of the Indian Air Force said, “On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited Srinagar and surrounding forward areas to celebrate the festivities with our troops deployed on the front lines”.

Confirming the Air Chief Marshal's visit, an IAF official told ETV Bharat that the Air Chief Marshal flew to Uri and Kupwara on Tuesday morning soon after landing in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. “There he visited army posts along the Line of Control," the Indian Air Force official said. He further said that the visiting Air Chief Marshal congratulated the soldiers posted along the Line of Control in north Kashmir on Dussehra and encouraged them.

Last year too, the Air Chief Marshal had visited the Line of Control on the occasion of Diwali and also spoke to the soldiers posted there. Significantly, the visit by the Air Chief Marshal comes after a soldier was injured in sniper firing by Pakistan in Karai sector of Kupwara district last week. Following the firing incident, the Indian Army had intensified surveillance along the border areas in the frontier district of Kupwara.