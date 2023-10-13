AHEAD OF INDIA PAKISTAN CLASH IN THE ICC WORLD CUP JKSA ISSUES ADVISORY TO STUDENTS STUDYING IN DIFFERENT UNIVERSITIES

Srinagar: Ahead of the upcoming India-Pakistan clash in the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 14, the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association (JKSA) has urged the students hailing from the Union Territory and studying at different universities across the country to take the game in its spirit and stay away from posts on social media which might lead them into trouble.

National convenor of the JKSA Nasir Khuehami asked students to take it as just another game and stay away from trouble. "We have urged Kashmiri students studying at different universities in the country to have their priority set. For their education and career, they have travelled to different parts of the country from their home state of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Khuehami. The association also reminded students of the sacrifices made by their family members like fathers, who worked tirelessly, brothers, who took loans, sisters, who sold jewellery, and mothers, who prayed diligently for their well-being.

He said that the students need to take sports as a game and stay away from social media posts during and after the match, which might create any kind of indiscipline at any institution across the country or land them in trouble. They should not get involved in unnecessary debates, discussions, or social media chat and should enjoy the game with true sportsman spirit, JKSA appealed to them.