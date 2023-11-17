Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The firefight between militants and security forces resumed on Friday morning after a night-long lull in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir where an encounter broke out last evening, local inputs said. According to the local inputs, the exchange of fire resumed at the site of encounter in Samno area of DH pora area of Kulgam today morning.

Sources said that the operation was suspended throughout the night due to darkness. However, the cordon around the site of the encounter was tightened with additional reinforcement. With the first light of this morning, the firefight resumed between the hiding militants and the security forces. It was not known whether any militant was killed in the encounter.

The number of trapped militants was also not clear at the time of this report was filed. But unconfirmed reports suggested that at least five militants associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow outfit of Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) militant organisation, are trapped at the site of the encounter.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which usually updates about encounters in Kashmir valley did not confirm this. A spokesman of the Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday said an encounter broke out in Samno area of DH Pora. The encounter is believed to have broken out after the security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.