Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): A pall of gloom descended across the Poonch district after the news of army jawan martyrdom came to light. The news of the death of a Poonch soldier in Rajouri shocked the family and neighbours of Abdul Majid, who was martyred in a Rajouri encounter, along with four other jawans.

Soon after the tragedy, the locals started to gather at the residence of Jawan Abdul Majid, son of Abdul Rashid. The deceased's Uncle expressed his grief and said, "We were informed over the phone that he lost his life in an encounter, along with four other jawans." Meanwhile, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir police, the Indian Army on Thursday resumed the search operation against terrorists in the area and killed both the terrorists.

A similar incident occurred while constable Mandhu Singh was on duty near the Line of Control on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. He was found dead under mysterious circumstances, and the army personnel immediately reached the spot and shifted the soldier to the military medical camp, where the doctors declared him dead.