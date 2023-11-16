A FOOTBALL ORDERED ONLINE CHANGED THE LIFE OF THIS KASHMIRI FREESTYLE TRICK SHOT ARTIST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Farman Nisar is the one who spins the football with his head and feet and swings the football left and right on his shoulders. Farman, 21, a resident of Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar, has been making freestyle football tricks his hobby for the past five years, and has been practicing for hours on a daily basis, trying new things with his ball.

However, all the tricks that Farman is doing in freestyle are self-taught as he has not taken any guidance or guidance from anyone to teach him. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Farman said he had no interest in sports at first. He said that he didn't like hanging out with friends either, but his life changed in 2018 when he ordered a soccer ball from e-commerce giant Amazon and wanted something new to do with it.

After getting the football, Farman said he started practicing on soccer tricks. Farman is currently studying engineering and at the same time he spends his time working on new tricks with football. Farman has also participated in many national competitions in which he has won many medals. Farman said that through freestyle art, an athlete can also express his emotions better.

His inner emotions and happiness can also be expressed, he said. While the youth in the Kashmir Valley are showing a lot of interest towards football, during the past years, the youth here are also inclined towards football trick shorts and freestyle. Although Farman does not have a trainer, he continues his journey with inspiration from an international level freestyle footballer.