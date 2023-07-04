Kargil (Ladakh): A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh's Kargil district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. A NCS spokesperson said that the epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 7.38 am, was 401 kilometres north of Kargil. The latitude of the quake was 38.12 degrees and longitude of 76.82 degrees with a depth of 150 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage to property. Further details in this regard are awaited.