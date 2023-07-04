4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil; no casualties reported
Published: 1 hours ago
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil; no casualties reported
Published: 1 hours ago
Kargil (Ladakh): A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh's Kargil district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. A NCS spokesperson said that the epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 7.38 am, was 401 kilometres north of Kargil. The latitude of the quake was 38.12 degrees and longitude of 76.82 degrees with a depth of 150 km.
-
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 04-07-2023, 07:38:12 IST, Lat: 38.12 & Long: 76.81, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 401km N of Kargil, Laddakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/U5wFJefTRy pic.twitter.com/Dx70O4QsaD— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 4, 2023
Also read: Deep, 6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Philippines southwest of the capital
There were no reports of casualties or damage to property. Further details in this regard are awaited.