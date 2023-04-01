Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) : The body of an 18-year-old girl was recovered from a river in the Poonch district and two of her cousin sisters were rescued, officials said on Saturday. Tension prevailed in the area after the girls went missing and did not return home till late hours. The girls allegedly jumped into the river. Finally, the search for them ended in a tragedy as one of them was found dead by drowning.

As per information reaching here, the three cousin sisters hailing from the Jandrola area of the Tehsil Mandi left their home for paying a visit to Guntriyan Ziarat of Sain Baba Marian Sahib on Friday morning. However, as they did not return to their homes till evening, their family members started searching for them.

During the searches, at around 22:15 hours, two girls were found alive near S K Bridge Poonch while another was found dead nearby in the river. Meanwhile, they said, the police party of Police Station Poonch rushed to the spot and recovered the girl’s body and shifted it to District Hospital Poonch for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the two girls, who were rescued, were taken to the hospital for treatment. They were found to be safe and healthy. The police recorded their statement, sources said. The exact reason for the death of the 18-year-old girl was yet to be known. Immediately after noticing the body of the girl, residents alerted the local officials who took steps to bring the body out of the river. The Police were probing why the girls had to step into the river instead of rushing back to their homes.