Jammu: Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday after the Indian army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"Two militants were observed crossing the Line of Control (LOC) coming towards the Indian side on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mandi sub-sector of Poonch District. A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police immediately to intercept the militants," Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, a defense spokesperson based in Jammu, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hostile terrain, dense jungle, and the steep gradient was utilised by terrorists to bring down a heavy volume of fire on the troops," the PRO said, adding both the terrorists were eliminated on Wednesday.

The body of one terrorist was recovered along with war-like stores, the search operation for another is going on, Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

