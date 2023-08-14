19TH ROUND OF CORPS COMMANDER LEVEL TALKS BETWEEN INDIAN ARMY CHINESE PLA IN EASTERN LADAKH TODAY

Srinagar: The 19th round of Corps Commander level talks between the Armies of India and China will take place on Monday, Aug. 14 in Eastern Ladakh, sources said. It is learnt that the Corps Commander level talks are scheduled to start at 9:30 AM at the Chushul border meeting point in Eastern Ladakh today.

Sources said that the Indian Army will press for an early disengagement from friction points in Eastern Ladakh where the Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army have been involved in a standoff since the May of 2020. According to the sources, the Indian Army will press for an early disengagement from the friction points in Eastern Ladakh.

Also read: India, China hold 18th round of corps commander talks to resolve military standoff, unresolved issues being taken up

The 19th round of Corps commander level talks comes three weeks after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met on the sidelines of BRICS (Acronym for the alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in Johannesburg. Following the meeting, a spokesman had said that NSA Ajit Doval had told the Chinese diplomat that the situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh following the deadly clashes of May, 2020 had "eroded strategic trust" and the public and political basis of the relationship between the two countries.

It can be recalled that the 18th round of the Corps Commander level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army had taken place in late April this year at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The Indian side was led by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali and an equivalent rank officer from the Chinese side.