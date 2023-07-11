10 EX TERRORISTS OF JAMMU KASHMIR LIBERATION FRONT ARRESTED IN JKLF HURRIYAT REVIVAL CONSPIRACY CASE

Srinagar: Srinagar Police have arrested ten persons were in an alleged conspiracy of reviving banned organisations Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front(JKLF) and Hurriyat, officials said. The arrest was effected under sections 10, 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) & section 121A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case which is registered in Kothibagh police station.

According to the police, the arrested persons along with several others were planning to revive these organisations on the directions of Pakistan based handlers. Initial investigation has revealed that they were in touch with entities based abroad, few of them were members of many groups that propagate secessionism like Kashmir Global Council headed by Farooq Siddiqui and Raja Muzaffer of JKLF.

Under the garb of a manufactured pretext, a meeting of the KGC and JKLF took place. The real agenda of the meeting was discussing strategy of revival. This meeting was an overt attempt to start working for revival of these moribund organisations. Initial investigation has also revealed that a similar preliminary meeting took place on June 13, 2023, which was attended by most of them, Police said.

"A search was conducted on basis of credible info about meeting of some ex-trts of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar. They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & hurriyat.

In this regards, FIR no 23/2023 under sections 10, 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act & section 121-A of IPC stands registered in Kothibagh PS. Ten(10) Accused have been formally arrested so far in this 'JKLF-Hurriyat revival conspiracy' Case. Some More arrests are likely," Srinagar Police said in a statement.

Srinagar Police identified the arrested as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat S/o Gh Mohd Bhat R/o Nigeenbagh Sgr, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo S/o Gh Hassan R/o Natipora, Shams u din Rehmani S/o Amir Ahmad R/o Lalbazar, Jahangeer Ahmad Bhat S/o Ab Gani Bhat R/o Batengo Sopore, Khurshid Ah Bhat S/o Gh Mohd R/o Rawalpora, Shabir Ah Dar S/o Gh Nabi R/o Badamwari Sopore, Sajad Hussain Gul S/o Ab Hamid R/o Panthachowk, Srinagar, Firdous Ah Shah S/o Ali Mohammad R/o Abiguzar Srinagar, Parray Hassan Firdous S/o Ab Rashid R/o Lawaypora Srinagar, Sohail Ahmad Mir S/o Ab Salam R/o Peerbagh, Budgam.