Samba(Jammu and Kashmir): One person was killed and six others were injured after a blast in a scrap factory in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place in the Bari Brahmana area of the district.

They further revealed that the crew was working inside the factory when the explosion took place adding that the deceased has been identified as Mohanlal, a resident of Rajouri. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the body. The police personnel and locals shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba Binam Tosh said, "The explosion was caused due to a motor shell present in the scrap material. The area has been sanitized by our team after the explosion." The SSP has ruled out the involvement of terrorism in the matter.

"An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and action will be taken against those who are involved in it. The injured belong to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bishnag, Ramgarh, Ramnagar, and Bari," the SSP added.

Earlier, a mother-son duo were killed after a gas cylinder exploded in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch region. The 35-year-old woman and her son died after the cylinder blast at her residence. Another child was injured in the incident and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The incident took place in the Chandimarh village in the Poonch district.