JALANDHAR POLICE ARREST TWO MEMBERS OF LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG IN WEE HOURS OF JAN 21

Jalandhar (Punjab): Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang members were severely injured in the encounter that took place in the wee hours of Sunday during an encounter with the Jalandhar police at the Gulmohar Colony, located in the Bhargo Pamp Police Station area. The operation was led by Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma.

Subsequently, the police arrested the duo, Nitin and Ashish, and rushed them to a local hospital for treatment. A police officer, who was injured in the incident was also taken to a medical institution for treatment. Nitin and Ashish hail from Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur. According to sources, they have been involved in a host of illegal activities, including smuggling of drugs, extortion, murder and contract killing.

As per sources, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) team, after receiving a tip-off, raided Nakha Wala Bagh, which is close to Gulmohar Colony, early this morning. After spotting a suspicious vehicle parked on the road, the police surrounded it. From inside the car, the suspects fired at the CIA team, striking the turban of one of the police officers. The policemen fired back and several bullets were fired in the process.