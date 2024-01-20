New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Hindu Sena activists on Saturday pasted a sticker of 'Ayodhya Marg' on the Babar Road sign board in New Delhi while demanding that the road be officially renamed. Pictures showing the Babar road sign board pasted with a sticker of 'Ayodhya marg' both in English and Hindi.

Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta said that they have been long demanding that the name of Babar Road should be changed “after one of our great men”. Gupta said that the organisation has written letters to the Home Ministry and NDMC several times in this regard but to no avail. “This country India is the country of great men like Lord Shri Ram Shri Krishna Shri Valmiki Guru Ravidas. When Babar's Mosque is no more in Ayodhya after the order of the Supreme Court, then what is the function of Babar Road in Delhi?" the Hindu Sena National President said.

“When we see this road, it seems that even today we are living in the days of Babar. That is why we changed it to Ayodhya Marg," he added. The sticker was later removed by the Delhi Police in a bid to prevent possible communal flare up in the area and maintain law and order. The Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will be inaugurated on Jan 22 for which preparations are in full swing.