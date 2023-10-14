World community should find just solution to Israel-Palestine issue: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar: Reacting to the ongoing Palestine-Israel war, Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq Saturday said the way Israel is inflicting violence and oppression on the Palestinian people has saddened and shocked the entire global Muslim world.

He asked the world community to fulfil its responsibility and find a just solution to the issue while saying that people on both sides should be able to live in peace and with dignity.

"Along with the Muslim world, people in Jammu and Kashmir are also saddened by it. Anyone who has some emotions in their heart is sorrowful by what is happening in Palestine. The way silence is being observed when bombs are being dropped on children, women, elderly and unarmed people, and the way people are being killed, we feel it is time for the global community to fulfil its responsibility, a one-sided decision cannot be taken. The Palestine issue is a critical one. We have always felt that there should be a just resolution to this issue," Mirwaiz said while speaking to the media here after attending an event.

At least 2,269 Palestinians have been killed and 9,814 others wounded due to Israeli attacks in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian health ministry said in a report on Saturday, a week after Hamas' unprecedented attack left over 1200 dead in Israel.

Mirwaiz said the rights of the people of Palestine should be handed back to them. "It is clear that they are being driven out of their land and their country. Nothing can be more oppressing. The entire Kashmiri society is saddened watching the gory events through media morning and evening. This issue needs immediate redressal and the international community should resolve this," Mirwaiz, who is the Chairman of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference and Heads Muttahida Majlis Ulema, added.

He said that both people of Palestine and Israel should be allowed to live a peaceful and dignified life. "The world community should come forward and a solution to the issue should be found. We also feel that while the people of Palestine should be given their basic right to live with peace and dignity, the people of Israel should also live in peace. No one is against a country or its people,” he said. “We want the fulfilment of the promises and commitments made to them (Palestine) by the world community, on a humanitarian and moral basis,” he added.