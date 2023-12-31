Shimla: The 'Queen of Hills' Shimla has decked up for the New Year celebrations with special arrangements been made for holding celebrations on the night of December 31 at the historic Ridge. With 'Winter Carnival' being hosted in the state capital for the first time, a large number of tourists have thronged here this time.

The hotels under the state tourism corporation and the private ones are holding DJ parties, dance shows and food festival as part of the celebrations. Tourists have started arriving in the city since Saturday and all hostels are completely packed. The Ridge Mall Road is witnessing the highest footfall of the season.

Cultural programmes are being held at the 'Winter Carnival' that was inaugurated on Monday. Municipal Corporation Mayor Surendra Chauhan said that the carnival is being organised for the first time in Shimla and will continue till January 5. "There will be a host of events on the Ridge throughout the night on December 31. Also arrangement for DJ have been made here. The entire city has been decorated," Chauhan said.

All hotels, dhabas and restaurants will remain open throughout the night today. Tourists will be able to get food even if they reach their hotel late. They also have the option to grab something to eat from the roadside no matter how late at night it is.