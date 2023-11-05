WILL KANGANA RANAUT FIGHT 2024 LOK SABHA POLLS AS BJP CANDIDATE

Shimla: A BJP gears up for Mission 2024, a buzz surrounding Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's possible candidature from the saffron party is gaining momentum. Social media is agog with speculation about the Tejaas movie actor's possibility of joining the BJP rank as a candidate in its Lok Sabha squad.

The Bollywood queen too has raised the political bar high by hinting at contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Dwarka. In this list, several other cine stars' names are also included. The list goes long from Dharmendra to Hema Malini, Sunny Deol to Kirron Kher, and many others. Apart from this, celebs like Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Yadav Nirahua, and Ravi Kishan are also on the choice list. However, not only the saffron party, the other parties like the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have been keeping no stone unturned to woo movie stars.

Ranaut is one of the most sought-after personalities socially for her vociferous support of the BJP. She is popular for her sharp logic and outspoken statements. Kangna comes from Bhambla, which is situated on the border of the Mandi and Hamirpur districts of Himachal Pradesh. Before this, there were lots of speculations about Kangana contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi seat. But this time, she has hinted about contesting elections from Dwarka. Kangna said in Dwarka that if Lord Krishna wants, she will contest the elections.

If Kangana Ranaut contests elections from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, then many equations will be created in the BJP. Recently, there has been speculation about fielding Jairam Thakur from Mandi. Although there is hardly a candidate stronger than Jairam Thakur in the BJP, but he is not very interested in contesting the elections. He wants to remain in state politics, but after the orders of the party's high command, he will have no other option. At present, BJP MLAs are winning nine out of ten assembly seats in Mandi. Of course, Pratibha Singh is currently the MP from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, but here BJP has more influence than the Congress.

Narendra Modi-led government has given Y Plus security to Kangana in 2020. Kangana had a clash with the then Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. Then, the Uddhav government in Mumbai demolished some parts of the bungalow, accusing Kangana of encroachment. After that, this conflict escalated. Kangana had compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After that, the then-Jairam government of Himachal made a formal request to the Narendra Modi government at the Center for Kangana's safety. Kangana is currently under the protection of Y Plus. Later, Kangana's family joined the BJP. Although, initially the family was considered to be a supporter of the ideology of Congress. Kangana has been in the news many times for indirectly taking the BJP's line on nationalism and other issues.