Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes part in International Yoga Day celebrations

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) : Union Minister Anurag Thakur performs Yoga in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, to mark the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations being held across the country and all over the world today. This year's Yoga Day is being celebrated with the theme, 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one harmonious family).

The International Yoga Day is being organised by various organisations, departments and State governments with enthusiasm. People from all walks of life including school children and college students are taking part in the yoga sessions being held as part of the Yoga Day. Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of different states and other dignitaries performed Yoga exercises at different places.

In Uttar Pradesh, Yoga Day is held at over 12,000 Amrit Sarovars across the State. Members of women's self-help groups and NREGS workers, villagers, teachers and school students participated in these programmes. The active members have guided the participants in the Yoga sessions on how to do the postures and explained the significance of doing Yoga practice daily.

PM Modi, during his current visit to the US, gave a message there underlining the relevance of Yoga for today's generation. The Yoga Day events were organised at various places in Punjab and Haryana. At Rock Garden, hundreds of people turned up to do yoga. This year's Yoga theme emphasised global harmony. The practitioners underscored the effectiveness of Yoga in promoting everybody's health and well-being.