Kullu: Two persons were injured after a major fire broke out during the intervening night of Oct 27 and 28 during the ongoing International Dussehra festival at Dhalpur ground in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, officials said. Due to the fire, 13 stalls of the gods and goddesses were burnt even as five shops were also reduced to ashes.

According to reliable sources, the fire broke out at around 2:00 in the night during the Dussehra festival being celebrated at Dhalpur Ground in Kullu. It is learnt that the people who came with the Gods and Goddesses to the festival were sleeping in their respective tents. As the sudden fire broke out, the people came out of their tents and started taking out their belongings.

However the fire spread so fast that within a few minutes, it engulfed as many as 13 tents to ashes. Along with this, five shops situated in the ground in front of the DC office were also burnt to ashes, sources said. As soon as the information about the fire incident at the Dussehra festival was received, the district administration officials also reached the spot along with a team of Firefighters to extinguish the fire.

However, two people received burn injuries while trying to control the fire. An official said that the injured have been admitted to Dhalpur Hospital for treatment. Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg said that the cause of the fire is being investigated. He said that the stalls of the gods and goddesses at the festival have been damaged.