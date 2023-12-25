Una/Hamirpur (HP): Three people, including two children, were charred to death in a blaze that broke out in a hutment at the Kailua village of Himachal Pradesh's Una district, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Sunday.

Among the victims are Sumitra Devi (25) and her nine-month-old son Ankit. A five-year-old girl, identified as Naina, was also killed. All three were natives of Uttar Pradesh, the officials said. Sumitra Devi's husband Vijay Shankar, who suffered serious burn injuries, has been taken to PGI, Chandigarh. The cause of the fire is still not known, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.