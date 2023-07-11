Solan(Himachal Pradesh): Amid the hike in tomato prices across the country, the ongoing rain fury in Himachal Pradesh may further push the rates of this commonly consumed vegetable. Himachal Pradesh accounts for the major portion of the supply of tomatoes across the country. This year has given hope to farmers for good business, however, due to heavy rains for the last three days, the yield has also been affected and damaged.

The farmers are facing problems and are unable to transport the same to the market. Due to the stoppage of vehicular movement on Kalka Shimla NH 5, the vegetable market agents of Punjab, Rajasthan, Bengaluru, and Haryana are unable to reach Solan. At the same time, even in Himachal Pradesh, farmers are facing difficulties to deliver tomatoes to mandis even though they are getting good prices due to the tight supply.

Jagdish, a vegetable trader of Solan said, "As compared to the last several years, this year the farmers have got better tomatoes. Due to the continuous rains for the last 3 days, however, the crops have been damaged. The possibility of a price hike in the coming days has increased." "The farmers can get up to ₹ 4000 per crate because the demand is high in the market and due to fewer crops the farmers are getting good prices," Jagdish said.

In Chennai, tomatoes are currently selling at Rs 100-130 per kg. Faced with a price pinch, the Tamil Nadu government has started selling tomatoes at a subsidized rate of Rs 60 per kg at ration shops in the state capital Chennai in a bid to bring some respite to the consumers amid the price spiral.

Like many states, Karnataka has also seen tomato prices go through the roof in recent days. Tomato prices in Bengaluru range from Rs 101 to 121 per kilogram. The high prices have been attributed to the sudden temperature increase in March and April, resulting in pest attacks on the tomato yield and higher market rates.