THOUSANDS THRONG HIMACHAL FOR CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS ATAL TUNNEL A FAVOURITE DESTINATION

Shimla: Thousands of tourists thronged Himachal Pradesh during the long Christmas weekend. The State is witnessing a huge rush of tourists in its all-famous tourist destinations, especially at 9.2 km, Atal Tunnel Rohtang, the longest in the world situated at a height of 10,000 feet.

According to the police data, an estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles crossed the Tunnel on Sunday. Himachal Pradesh has stood up again to welcome tourists after the natural disaster during the monsoon. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi said that 55,345 tourist vehicles reached Shimla in the last 72 hours. Meanwhile, DSP Manali KD Sharma said that more than 29,000 tourist vehicles reached Manali in the last two days.

The state police made elaborate arrangements to avoid traffic jams and ensure smooth traffic. Police forces have been deployed at various places in Shimla and Manali for the convenience of tourists and to ensure smooth traffic. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu welcomed the tourists to the state and praised the efforts of the district administration and the police for efficiently managing the huge tourist influx and extending a helping hand to those stuck in the snow.

While sharing a few photographs of Himachal on X, Sukhu wrote, "Himachal Pradesh warmly welcomes all visitors! A heartfelt welcome to all tourists exploring enchanting Himachal Pradesh! From snow-capped peaks to serene valleys, immerse yourselves in the beauty of our state. Our administration and police stand committed to ensuring your visit is safe, enjoyable, and truly memorable."

"I also extend huge applause to the Lahaul & Spiti and Kullu Police for their outstanding dedication in managing a massive influx of 65,000 tourists and 12,000 vehicles at the Rohtang Tunnel, while braving extreme -12°C temperatures. Your tireless efforts and commitment shine through in ensuring a delightful experience for all visitors," he said. (sic) (With Agency Inputs)