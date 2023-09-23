Himachal's Bakloh training school: Where Special Forces train to become 'invulnerable'

Chamba (HP): From surgical strikes to special operations, the Indian Army extensively trains its para special forces at the Bakloh training school located in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

After completing their initial training upon joining the Army, soldiers undergo rigorous and advanced training, facilitated by state-of-the-art training school. "After basic training, we give advanced training like medical, weapons and sky diving. We train them well so that they can carry out their operations well and defeat the enemy and have successful missions," said an instructor at the training school.

According to estimates, this school trains over a thousand soldiers annually with the capability to engage terrorists and enemy forces effectively in close-quarters combat. The Indian Army also tests a wide range of advanced sniper rifles at the training school to ensure the soldiers are equipped with the finest rifles capable of neutralising the enemy in hostile territories.

"The type of soldier a sniper is is very important for the success of an operation. Other than long-range operations, the sniper can infiltrate enemy territory and get that information and if there is an important target that if engaged will inflict pressure and gain morale ascendency, a sniper can engage such targets. one sniper can operate without being spotted and sustaining by himself for 5 to 7 days. A sniper can engage an enemy up to 1500 metres," the instructor said.

"During combat freefall training we are able to simulate different kinds of speed for a freefaller that he might encounter in the sky. It is an essential tool not only to train for combat freefall but also a very important life-saving tool for people who are trying to do combat freefall jumps. Combat freefall is an essential skill which provides us with numerous insertion opportunities into enemy territories. This vertical wind tunnel ensures us that all combat free fallers of the special forces of India are trained up to the adequate standards "

Soldiers are equipped with the Tavor assault rifle, which features an integral sight with a laser pointer that supports day and night use and is fully compatible with left-handed users.

From mastering foot movements to mastering coded languages, these specialized and advanced training programs render these special forces virtually invulnerable. Medical training equips these special forces with the capability to evacuate their comrades in the event of an emergency during an operation. The training school also boasts room intervention facilities, allowing soldiers to enter enclosed spaces during hostage-like situations.

"Soldiers are in such jungle and hilly areas that it is difficult to give comprehensive medical assistance. This is why it becomes important that we give these soldiers training so that they can provide paramedical services. Along with that, they can use resources from the surroundings to evacuate the casualties to the nearest medical centre and provide medical assistance successfully," a medical instructor said.

The Bakloh facility also houses a distinctive vertical wind tunnel to support the combat air drops, that the Indian Indian Army has extensively employed for its operations. The Indian Army's state-of-the-art Bakloh facility has become a prized asset for countless soldiers who aspire to join the Para Special Forces to safeguard the nation from both internal and external threats. (PTI inputs -- Voice over by ETV Bharat)