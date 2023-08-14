Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): In a tragic incident, seven members of a family died in a landslide in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place at Segali panchayat under the Kataula tehsil of the Drang district when a house collapsed in on the family members due to heavy rains and landslides on Sunday night. On learning about the incident, the local people informed the authorities concerned, but due to heavy rains and landslides at various places, the rescue teams were able to reach the spot after much delay.

The bodies of seven persons have been retrieved from the debris while three others, who were injured, have been rescued. Rescue teams are currently engaged in removing the debris as some more people are feared trapped under the debris. Segali panchayat is located in a remote area in the Drang Assembly constituency. Additional district magistrate (ADM) of Mandi Dr Madan Kumar told that the teams are facing a lot of difficulty in reaching the spot. To provide first aid to the injured, a team of doctors has also been sent to the spot, but due to the closure of roads and routes, they have to go on foot.

DSP Sanjeev Sood said that after receiving the information about the incident, the SDRF team and the police near the police post were sent to the spot. But, due to the closure of the road, the teams were able to reach the spot very late. At present the rescue operation was going on. Inhospitable terrain, broken roads and paths, as well as bad weather, remain the biggest obstacle in the way of rescue teams.