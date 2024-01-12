SC SETS ASIDE HP HC ORDER TO REMOVE SANJAY KUNDU AS DGP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday set aside the Himachal Pradesh High Court order to remove Sanjay Kundu from the post of Director General of Police over allegations that he tried to pressurise a businessman.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud reinstated Sanjay Kundu, transferred as principal secretary Ayush, as DGP of Himachal Pradesh. However, the apex court upheld the High Court order for a detailed SIT probe against DGP for attempting to coerce and threaten a businessman to settle a civil dispute.

The apex court noted that the consequence of shifting out IPS on the post of DGP of a state is serious and such an order cannot have been passed without an opportunity to him to contest the allegations. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Kundu before the apex court.

Kundu moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Himachal Pradesh HC dismissing his plea for recall of a direction to remove him from the post of DGP over allegations that he tried to pressure a businessman who claimed to have received a threat to his life from his partners.

In a setback to Kundu and Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri, the HC earlier this week dismissed their petition to recall its order of December 26, 2023, which directed their transfer so that they don’t influence the probe in the case. The HC had also turned down their request for a CBI probe and directed the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT), consisting officers of the inspector general level, to coordinate investigations in all FIRs within two weeks.