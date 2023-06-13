Kullu Himachal Pradesh The Rohtang Pass has been restored at Manali town which is the first choice tourist city of the country and the world From today tourists will be able to visit the high mountain Rohtang Pass Kullu district administration has issued a notification in this regard From today 1200 vehicles will be allowed to arrive here daily Due to heavy snowfall this year this pass has been shut down for some time and it is opened now for tourists after a delay of 28 daysTill last year Rohtang Pass used to be thrown open for tourists only in the month of May 5 but this time the reopening is delayed till June due to heavy snowfall From today tourists will be able to see snowfall in Rohtang Pass Due to its restoration now the crowd of tourists will increase here and the business of Manali will also gain momentum local people said On Monday late evening SDM Raman Kumar Sharma and BRO officials inspected the pass During the inspection he found the road in a better condition After this he sent the report to the higher officials After this a notification was issued to restore Rohtang Pass for tourists from this morning Tourists will have to go online to the website of the tourism department and get the permit Tourists will have to pay a fee of ₹ 550 per vehicle and will be allowed to carry 800 petrol and 400 diesel tourist vehicles dailyAlso Read Amid tension at China border convoy of Indian Army passes through Rohtang PassDeputy Commissioner of Kullu Ashutosh Garg said that officials had inspected Rohtang Pass and it has now been found better for tourists In such a situation from Tuesday tourists will be able to visit Rohtang Pass by taking a taxi or in their own car from Manali Tourists can first reach Rohtang Pass via Solang Nala then Kothi Madhi To go to Rohtang the number registration of the vehicle will have to be registered in the name of Rohtang Permit on the website of the tourism department After that the tourist will get the permit