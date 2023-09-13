RISE IN CASES OF SCRUB TYPHUS DISEASE IN HIMACHAL PRADESH TEN PATIENTS DIE IN THE HILL STATE

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The rising cases of scrub typhus disease in Himachal Pradesh have put officials from the health department in a tizzy. So far, 973 people have been found positive when their blood samples were tested. Nearly 5,834 samples were examined, out of which 973 people have been found positive.

Ten people have died from scrub typhus disease to date. The onset of scrub typhus begins during the rainy season every year, and the chances of this disease remain prevalent until October.

The footfall of 15 to 20 patients is being reported daily at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). While eight deaths were reported in IGMC, Shimla, two patients died in Tanda Medical College and Hospital.

In 2018, at least 413 positive cases were detected in the state while seventeen people died. In 2019, 247 people were found suffering from scrub typhus, in which 17 patients died. In 2020 and 2021, the cases of scrub typhus could not be investigated due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, 500 people were infected with scrub typhus and 20 people died from this fatal bacterial infection.

Scrub typhus has another name called bush typhus and this disease is caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. The disease is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rashes.

Dr Manoj Saluja, senior professor of medicine, said, "People get infected with scrub typhus when the infected chiggers (larval mites) bite the skin. When people come in contact with grass, bushes, or vegetation, the infected chiggers bite the skin leading to the transfer of disease to humans. Earlier, the scrub typhus was prevalent in hilly or rural areas. But, we are witnessing a rise in cases of scrub typhus in urban areas of the state."

Explaining the symptoms of scrub typhus infection, Dr Balveer Verma, head of the department of medicine, IGMC (Shimla), said, "A patient of scrub typhus suffers from high fever and body temperature can go up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The patient also complains of shivering, stiffness in the body and pain in joints and muscles. Rashes may also appear on the body. Signs of insect bites can also be seen on a patient's body."