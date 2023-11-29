Una (Himachal Pradesh): Pro-Khalistan slogans emerged on walls near Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district stirring immediate concern among authorities. Discovered on Wednesday morning, these slogans prompted swift action from the police, initiating a thorough investigation into the matter.

Amidst the unfolding events, a viral video featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the Khalistani separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), added fuel to the investigation. Pannun commentary in the video referenced the slogans near the Una temple, prompting law enforcement to delve deeper into the issue.

The authorities swiftly registered a case under sections 153-A and 153-B of the Indian Penal Code, alongside section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places Act, 1985. Naming Pannun as co-accused and a key conspirator based on the incriminating video, the police also invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in their response.

Superintendent of Police, Una, Arjit Sen Thakur said a case was registered in the matter and an investigation is going on into the incident. "The miscreants will be caught soon. Police are examining the CCTV and video clip shown by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun," Thakur said.