Himachal Pradesh: Pro-Khalistan slogans appear near Chintpurni Temple in Una; police launch probe
Published: 27 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh: Pro-Khalistan slogans appear near Chintpurni Temple in Una; police launch probe
Published: 27 minutes ago
Una (Himachal Pradesh): Pro-Khalistan slogans emerged on walls near Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district stirring immediate concern among authorities. Discovered on Wednesday morning, these slogans prompted swift action from the police, initiating a thorough investigation into the matter.
Amidst the unfolding events, a viral video featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the Khalistani separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), added fuel to the investigation. Pannun commentary in the video referenced the slogans near the Una temple, prompting law enforcement to delve deeper into the issue.
The authorities swiftly registered a case under sections 153-A and 153-B of the Indian Penal Code, alongside section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places Act, 1985. Naming Pannun as co-accused and a key conspirator based on the incriminating video, the police also invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in their response.
Superintendent of Police, Una, Arjit Sen Thakur said a case was registered in the matter and an investigation is going on into the incident. "The miscreants will be caught soon. Police are examining the CCTV and video clip shown by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun," Thakur said.
Notably, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed prior occurrences of pro-Khalistani slogans. Last month, just before the Cricket World Cup commenced, similar slogans surfaced on a government office wall in Dharamshala. The proximity to the HPCA stadium, where World Cup matches were scheduled, intensified security concerns during that time. Earlier, on May 7, 2022, pro-Khalistan slogans were also written on the walls of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly complex located in Tapovan.
Read more:
- Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted along Amritsar airport road in Punjab; SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun takes responsibility
- Sikh restaurant owner’s car vandalised by alleged Khalistan supporters in London
- Walls of govt office defaced with pro-Khalistan slogans ahead of World Cup matchs in Dharamshala