PRIYANKA GANDHI ARRIVES IN KULLU TO VISIT FLOOD AFFECTED AREAS

Kullu: Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Bhuntar Airport in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu this morning to visit the flood-affected areas of the state.

The district Congress workers extended a warm welcome to Gandhi at the airport. Heavy rainfall leading to floods and landslides rocked Kullu and Mandi districts of the state. During her trip, Gandhi is scheduled to visit some of the flood-hit areas in Kullu, Manali, Solan and Mandi along with interacting with the local people there. Gandhi will be accompanied by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh.

At the airport, Congress workers garlanded Gandhi and welcomed her with flower bouquets. After leaving the airport, she reached the Bhuntar Bailey Bridge by car. On her way, she inspected the flood-affected areas between Parla Bhuntar and Hathi Sthan. Then, she visited some of the families affected in floods and assured them of all kinds of assistance.

The state government has made arrangements for accommodating all people who were rendered homeless after their houses were damaged during the floods. After interacting with the families, Gandhi left for Manali via Ramshila with the chief minister. According to her itinerary, after visiting Manali, Gandhi will leave for Mandi district. After which, she is scheduled to visit Solan and Shimla.

It has been reported that since the onset of monsoon on June 24, Himachal Pradesh has suffered huge losses. The death toll in rain-related incidents is 260. The chief minister had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the calamity in the state as a national disaster and said that Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses amounting to Rs 12,000 crore.