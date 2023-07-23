NSG COMMANDOS ARRIVE IN SHIMLA TO INVESTIGATE BLAST AT MIDDLE BAZAR

Shimla: The NSG team, along with the dog squad, reached Shimla on Sunday morning to investigate the blast at Himachali Rasoi restaurant in the Middle Bazaar of Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh. The team went to the spot and collected evidence. The area where the blast occurred has been sealed. In all, 20 NSG commandos have been deployed on Mall Road, while another team went to the building in which the blast took place.

After going there, the team sealed some evidence in a packet and took it with them for investigation. There was a loud explosion in a restaurant in Shimla on July 18 in which one person was killed, while 13 others were injured. In the initial investigation, it came to know that it was said to be a cylinder blast, but the police did not find any evidence of a cylinder blast.

The explosion was so dangerous that its sound was heard in the surrounding area that is up to 500 metres. Ten to 12 shops were also damaged. The CCTV footage of the accident was also examined. SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the blast. The Special Investigation Team of Shimla police is also probing the blast. In the preliminary investigation of Shimla Police's SIT, the gas leak was said to be the cause of the blast.

The police said that only after the final report of the forensic investigation comes, it will be known what was the real reason for the blast. At the same time, the Shimla police also registered an FIR in connection with the blast. The police registered a case under Sections 336, 337 and 304A of the IPC. On the other hand, the deceased Avneesh Sood, who lost his life in the blast, had come with his wife to pay obeisance at the Shiva temple. During the blast, his wife was at the temple and Avneesh, who was walking outside, was killed in the blast.

BJP media in-charge Karan Nanda said that the investigation agency NSG has reached the blast site. For which the people of Shimla were waiting for a long time. The reality regarding this blast will come out soon as they have full faith in the way NSG will do its investigation, he opined. He said that since day one they have been demanding a thorough inquiry regarding the blast. Due to this explosion, the entire Shimla was shaken. "We are repeatedly stating that the intensity of this blast was such that it is believed that it was not an ordinary blast, he pointed out.