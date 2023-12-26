NO JAIL FOR DRUNK TOURISTS POLICE TO DROP THEM SAFELY TO HOTELS SAYS HIMACHAL PRADESH CM

Shimla: In a unique turn of events, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has adopted a new technique to promote tourism in the state, which incurred huge losses due to the floods. The CM requested tourists on Monday to follow rules and regulations and announced that drunk tourists would be dropped by police at the hotels instead of being imprisoned. The announcement comes amid thousands of tourists flocking to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

"We want to promote tourism in the state. We have opened eating joints, dhabas and restaurants that will function round-the-clock, starting from December 20 to January 5. So that the tourists do not face any problems," the CM said. The CM offered concessions for the 30,000 tourists, who visited the state at the inauguration ceremony of the Winter Carnival in Shimla. His statement has started trending on social media and created a buzz within minutes.

The CM also said that the tourism industry has suffered losses owing to the floods in June. Hence, the appeal to the police to be extra kind and hospitable to the tourists. It would not look good if a drunk tourist is dragged to the jail amid celebrations, he said. "Such tourists should be comfortably taken to the hotel and put to sleep," he added.

Importance of tourism in Himachal Pradesh: The tourism industry is a major economic driver in the state. As per reports, tourists contribute to 7.3% of the state's gross domestic product (GDP). With the state reviving its economy after long, tourists are expected to act as a catalyst in restoring normalcy.