Una (Himachal Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman from the Muchali village in the Bangana subdivision of Himachal Pradesh district died after being bitten by a snake, the police said on Tuesday. The woman, who has been identified as Kanchan Devi, entered into wedlock with Sunil Kumar, a resident of Muchali, two months ago.

According to the police, Devi was cooking in the kitchen on Monday evening when a snake bit her. The family took her to the Una regional hospital after being treated at the Bangana Government Hospital. Subsequent to that her condition deteriorated. The doctors further referred her to PGI, Chandigarh. However, the family took her to a hospital in Hoshiarpur, which deals with snakebite cases where she died while undergoing treatment.

Also read: UP man dies of snake bite, family calls snake charmers to revive him

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Ajay Thakur.

The Bangana police handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem, the police said. Una Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Verma advised people to bring those bitten by snakes immediately to the hospital.

Snakes venture out during the summer while cosy up in their burrows in the colder months of June and July. Sometimes they enter the houses, hence, people should be cautious during the monsoon and should not keep waste material inside the houses as snakes slither into them.

Also read: Karnataka: 12 of a family bitten by snakes in 25 years, 5 die