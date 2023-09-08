Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Netizens have reacted to the bizarre remarks of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi director Laxmidhar Behera about cloudbursts, landslides and deforestation in Himachal Pradesh, which he equated to eating meat. In a video that has gone viral, the IIT director asked the students not to eat meat.

He asked the students to take an oath of the same. Some of the reactions on the 'X' platform, formerly known as Twitter, include, "Director of an IIT. Why is Himachal having landslides? Because of unplanned construction/deforestation/climate change/all of the above? No. Because of meat-eating. Is he saying farming animals leads to deforestation? No. He says it leads to cloudbursts" (sic).

Another user wrote on X, "The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi is one of eight new Indian Institutes of Technology established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. This is the quality of the newly opened IIT. Pity the students who will graduate with a Degree in Entire Engineering (sic)".

Another reaction posted on X stated, "Isn't this creating a degrading exclusionary environment for students other than 'pure' vegetarians, by saying their food is evil and dirty and they are not good people because of the food they eat? This sounds like a humiliating place for students who are not 'pure veg. (sic)."

Another user wrote, "He was obviously chosen to be a director of IIT after he was questioned and approved by the powers that be of his leanings towards vegetarianism, Hindutva, and other feelings! So that makes 75% of our nation and 99% of citizens of other nations bad people! (sic)".

IIT Mandi director Laxmidher Behara is seen in a video that surfaced online making students repeat the words "No to meat eating". "Ek saath, dhang se bolo (Say it in unison and say it properly)," Behera is heard directing the students as he addresses their gathering in an auditorium.

"You are butchering there (in Himachal Pradesh)......the innocent animals. It has a symbiotic association with the degradation of the environment as well. People won't be able to witness the relation between animal killings and the environment but landslides, cloudbursts and other natural disasters are effects of cruelty towards animals," he had said.

