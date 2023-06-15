MOB SETS MURDER ACCUSED HOUSE ON FIRE SEC 144 IMPOSED IN HIMACHAL PRADESHS CHAMBA

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh): Angry mob on Thursday set the murder accused house on fire in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba. The deceased was identified as Manohar (28). Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav informed that there was no causality in the incident. Prohibitory orders have been issued by district authorities under Section 144 CrPC in Chamba's Salooni area for two months.

According to sources, Manohar was killed by Musafir Hussain, the uncle of a minor girl, who he was in a relationship with. Sources said that Hussain called Manohar to his house and beat him with a stick until he fainted. After that, the accused chopped the deceased into eight pieces and dumped him in a drain.

Also read: Manipur minister's official quarters torched after nine killed in attack

A number of people barged inside the accused Hussain's house and set the house on fire despite police deployment. Two days after he went missing, Manohar's body pieces were recovered from a drain in Bandal panchayat of Salooni on June 8. Three accused identified as Hussain, Hussain's wife Farida, and one Shabir have been arrested in connection with the case.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called the killing and subsequent burning of the house unfortunate and not in tune with the "Dev Sanskriti" of Himachal. He said "the culprits" have already been arrested and if the opposition wants an NIA probe into the matter, he has no objection to it. "This is a very sensitive matter and the opposition BJP should not try to create tension and drive political mileage from this incident," Sukhu said. (With agency inputs)