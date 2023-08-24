MEET TWO ISRO SCIENTISTS FROM HIMACHAL PRADESH WHO ARE PART OF CHANDRAYAAN 3 MISSION

Dharamshala: The dedication of two scientists from Himachal Pradesh has brought glory to the country and proved their talent after their contribution to the Chandryaan-3 mission. Two scientists, Rajat Awasthi and Anuj Chowdhary from Himachal's Kangra district added a new chapter to India's space exploration legacy.

After the successful landing of the spacecraft on the moon, the families of the two scientists felt proud and received congratulatory wishes from people. Kangra's scientist Anuj Chaudhary (27), was in the main Control Room during the mission in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Chowdhary, a resident of Baba Baroh in Kangra district, studied from Class I to VIII at Government Middle School in Jandrah and did his matriculation from Baba Baroh. Anuj passed his Class XII examination from Green Field School in Nagrota Bagwan. Anuj Chowdhary wanted to become a space scientist since childhood for which he completed his Master of Science from Stanford University, however, he has completed his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Anuj has completed his PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US. Due to his deep interest in space research, he gave an exam for selection by the European Space Agency. Anuj then confirmed his selection with 12th rank. At the same time, he also worked in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Rajat Awasthi, a resident of Kangra district, has been serving ISRO since 2012. Awasthi was with Anuj Chowdhary in the Control Room. Awasthi's father, Dhani Ram Awasthi is a retired Block Development Officer (BDO). In 2014, Rajat was awarded with the Team Excellence Award in ISRO. Before the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Rajat has also been a part of Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan-2.

India's third lunar mission Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully landed on the moon. The soft landing on the moon by the Chandrayaan Mission was witnessed virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from South Africa where he is attending the BRICS summit. ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!". The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14