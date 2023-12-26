Massive fire breaks out in Patlikuhal forest area in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
Kullu: A massive fire broke out in the Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh during the early hours of Tuesday danmaging forest wealth worth crores of rupees, sources said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Videos of the fire incident in the forest area are also being widely shared on the Internet.
In the videos, massive flames are seen raging from the forest area with heavy plumes of smoke emanating from the gutted forests.
