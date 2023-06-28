Rampur (Himachal Pradesh): Four people were killed and one seriously injured after the car, they were travelling in, fell into a gorge on Wednesday morning, police said. The mishap occurred near Shalun Kanchi in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, when the car occupants were returning from a wedding ceremony, at around 9 am.

A local police official said that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle, after which it fell into the gorge. "Upon receiving information, we along with fire brigade personnel reached the spot. We recovered four dead bodies from the accident spot. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem at the Khaneri Hospital," the police official added.

Also read: Uttarakhand: Nine killed, two hurt after car falls into gorge

According to police, the injured 22-year-old Shivani was initially rushed to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla. The deceased have been identified as Avinash Manta (24), Suman (22), Himani (22), and Sandeep (40). Shivani and Himani were sisters. Of the five car occupants, four were residents of the Kuki village in Rampur.

Police said that after post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the kin of the deceased. Earlier, on June 1, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, carrying 47 passengers, had fallen into a gorge at Karsog in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The accident occurred near Deridhar on Mamel Madi Road when the bus was on its way from Mandi to Karsog.

Also read: 25 injured as private bus overturns in Telangana's Peddapalli