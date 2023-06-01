Karsog (Himachal Pradesh): A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, carrying 47 passengers, fell into a gorge at Karsog in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. The accident occurred near Deridhar on Mamel Madi Road in Karsog. The bus was on its way from Mandi to Karsog, officials said. Several people have sustained injuries in the accident. Upon receiving information from the locals, police officials and HRTC officials reached the spot and started rescue operations.

The bus hit a Pine tree that stopped it from rolling down further and hence a bigger mishap was averted. Chaos erupted in the area following the bus accident. 33 passengers sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital in Karsog, where they are undergoing treatment. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Also read: 10 killed as bus falls off bridge in Jammu

The local people who reached the spot raised slogans against Public Works Department and HRTC. The locals claimed that there were no roadside crash barriers at the place where the accident took place. They said had there been crash barriers, this accident would not have occurred.

On Tuesday, at least ten persons were killed and 55 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Katra skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in the district, officials said. One of the passengers who lost seven of his family members in the accident said he is left with only two people in the family with him now.