Dharamshala: A live hand grenade was found in a residential area near Hada Panchayat Bhawan in Fatehpur assembly constituency of Nurpur in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Thursday.

Police said a local resident saw the grenade lying on the roadside while he was going to the market last evening. After receiving information about this, a team of Fatehpur police reached the spot and the area of 100 metres around the grenade was cordoned off.

The army was then called to defuse the hand grenade. After arriving at the spot, the army personnel took possession of the hand grenade. The grenade could not be defused last night and efforts are on to defuse it on Friday morning, police said.

SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan, who had rushed to the spot said that police received information about a live hand grenade being found near Hada Panchayat of Fatehpur. Police reached the spot immediately and the area has been sealed so as to avoid any untoward incident, Ratan said.

"The police informed the army and the army personnel are defusing the grenade," he added. Police said that the matter is being thoroughly investigated and efforts are on to find out as to how the live hand grenade reached this spot.

In a similar incident, a live grenade was recovered by the police in the forest area near Dhanore village under Basantpur police station area in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. The grenade was spotted by the local people when they were passing through the area and they informed the police. A police team and Army reached the spot and the grenade was defused safely, officials said.