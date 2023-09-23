KIN OF HIMACHAL RESIDENT WHO DIES OF HEART ATTACK IN SAUDI ARABIA WAIT FOR MORTAL REMAINS

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): The family members of 49-year-old Lalman, who died of a heart attack in Saudi Arabia on September 10, were waiting for the mortal remains to be brought to Balh Valley in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The body of Lalman has been lying in a hospital mortuary for more than 13 days in Saudi Arabia. The deceased a resident of Jadoli village under Balh sub-division of the state died on September 10 in Saudi Arabia.

He was working as a mechanic in a company for the last six years. However, the family members were kept in the dark about Lalman's demise by the company management. In fact, a friend of Lalman also working with him in Saudi Arabia told his family members over the phone that he died on September 10 due to a heart attack.

Expressing displeasure against the management of the company for keeping them in the dark about Lalman's demise and also not making arrangements to send his body to India, the deceased's son Mukesh said, "I made a representation to Mandi Deputy Commissioner, Arindam Chaudhary, urging him to expedite the process of bringing my father's body to India. Besides, I have submitted a memorandum to the State and Central governments urging them to make arrangements to bring my father's body to India as soon as possible."