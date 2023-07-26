KARGIL VIJAY DIWAS 2023 REMEMBERING VIKRAM BATRA SANJAY KUMAR

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The bravery of the Indian Army in the challenging peaks of Kargil will be eternally remembered through their sacrifices. The heroic saga of the brave sons of Himachal, including Captain Vikram Batra and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar (now Subedar Major), who continued the legacy of Veer Major Paramveer Chakra winner Somnath Sharma, is deeply rooted in the soil and stones of these peaks.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the nation's emotional connection to its heroes shines through.

The honour and respect for heroes like Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar were evident when he was recognised by the crew and passengers during a flight to Pune, the ship's crew introduced him to the passengers as the great son of India. He was awarded with applause and heartfelt appreciation. The video of this touching moment went viral, reflecting how Indians respect their heroes in high regard.

In the year 1999, during the Kargil War, the Indian Army displayed remarkable courage and valour, teaching a lesson to Pakistan that they would always remember. The war that was fought on the most difficult mountains of the world, saw our heroes from every corner of India, including Himachal, fighting fearlessly and shed their blood for the country.

The sacrifices made by the martyred soldiers were deeply revered by the nation. One poignant scene during the war in Shimla was the farewell to martyr Yashwant Singh, where despite the crowd of thousands on the ridge ground of Shimla, there was a deep silence through the last rites of the fallen.

In this war, two bravehearts of Himachal, Vikram Batra and Sanjay Kumar received Paramveer Chakra. Vikram Batra made himself an indelible star in the sky by making the supreme sacrifice. Captain Vikram Batra's fearless spirit was evident as he led the charge to capture Point 5140, and his daring decisions during the war became legendary.

On July 7, 1999, Vikram Batra sacrificed his life for the nation, removing obstacles and inspiring his fellow soldiers with the iconic slogan "Yeh Dil Maange More." While remembering Captain Batra, The then Army Chief General VP Malik said, "I wish... Captain Batra could have survived. He would have become the youngest army chief of the country."

Born on Sept. 9, 1974, in the village of Ghuggar in Palampur, Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, Vikram Batra developed a strong admiration for serving his country from his childhood. He was inspired by listening to the tales of immortal martyrs shared by his father. In 1996, Vikram Batra got selected for the Military Academy Dehradun. Upon commissioning, he was appointed to the 13th Battalion the Jammu and Kashmir (JAK) Rifles.

The Kargil war broke out in June 1999, and Vikram Batra joined the frontlines under Operation Vijay. His Delta Company was ordered to capture Point 5140. With courage and bravery, they successfully overpowered the enemy forces and seized control of the peak.

During the Kargil War, Captain Batra, who ultimately sacrificed his life, was advised by his officers to rest but he chose to continue. At Point 4875, he fought valiantly. Before making the ultimate sacrifice, he cleared obstacles that stood in the way of the Indian Army's progress. Throughout the war, his rallying cry, "Yeh Dil Maange More," proved to be more than just words as he demonstrated it through his actions.

Simultaneously, Sanjay Kumar from Bakain village in Bilaspur district also displayed indomitable bravery. He fearlessly faced Pakistani soldiers at Point 4875 in Kargil, confronting an automatic machine gun. Sanjay Kumar fearlessly disarmed the machine gun and took down the soldiers, causing the remaining Pakistani soldiers to flee in fear, leaving behind their universal machine guns.

Brigadier Khushhal Singh, an important name in the Indian Army also known as the Kargil hero, played a crucial role in motivating his soldiers during the war, and the brave actions of soldiers like Sanjay Kumar had a significant impact on the battlefield.

