Hamirpur: Amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, two youths from Maudha town of the district of Himachal Pradesh for writing a post on Instagram in support of Palestine and trying to disturb public tranquility, sources said. It is learnt that the police have registered a case against both the youths for the social media post.

An official said that the case was registered following a complaint lodged by Inspector Ravi Mehta posted at Maudaha Kotwali. In his complaint lodged at the police station, Inspector Ravi Mehta said that a private account was created on Instagram by one Atif Chaudhary, a resident of Haidaria Mohalla of the town. According to Inspector Mehta, the accused Atif Chaudhary wrote a post on Instagram reading “I stand with Palestine”.

Mehta said that Choudhary used the said post as his profile picture on Instagram. He further said that Atif Chaudhary made other posts in support of Palestine on the night of October 8 amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. On October 12, Inspector Ravi Mehta said, “similar messages were circulated as WhatsApp status” of a youth named Suhail Ansari.

Mehta said that Ansari used “objectionable language” in the posts as his Whatsapp status. “Because of this, an attempt was made to disturb the religious and social harmony of the town,” he said. Mehta said that the social media posts have hurt the sentiments of the other community in the town which could potentially cause breach of peace.