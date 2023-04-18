INDIAN MOUNTAINEERS BALJEET KAUR ANURAG MALOO DIE AT MT ANNAPURNA IN NEPAL

Solan Himachal Pradesh Baljeet Kaur a recordholding Indian woman mountaineer passed away on Tuesday near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna in Nepal after she went missing while descending from the summit point Officials said that the mountaineer died due to a lack of oxygen Anurag Maloo who was part of the trekking group died after he fell down into a crevasse at 6000mKaur was a resident of the Mamligh area of the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh and was known to have conquered several peaks including the highest Mount Everest Confirming Kaur s demise Himachal Pradesh s Health Minister Col Dr Dhani Ram Shandil took to his social media account and said that he was sad to hear about the death of the renowned mountaineer from Himachal Pradesh Dhani Ram Shandil attached a photograph of Baljeet Kaur and said I am speechless Very sad to hear about the tragic death of mountaineer Baljeet Kaur who belonged to my constituency Kaur had made not only her state but the entire country proud I pray that her family gets the strength to bear this loss Baljit Kaur was the first Indian woman to climb four 8000m peaks in less than a month Kaur went on to climb Mount Everest in 2016 but due to a lack of oxygen she had to return She was just 300m away from the summit Kaur was also Baljit was the first Indian woman to reach the highest peak of PumoriAlso read Uttarakhand mountaineer scales Mt Kilimanjaro in four daysAnurag Maloo a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan who accompanied Baljeet Kaur on this expedition too had gone missing while descending from Camp III of Mt Annapurna Later it was found that Maloo died after falling from 6000m into a crevasse while descending from Camp IV on Monday Mt Annapurna is the tenthhighest mountain in the world standing at 8091 metres above sea level and it is known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent